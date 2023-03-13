Horry County lifts burn ban ‘effective immediately’

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County is lifting the burn ban enacted last week, effective immediately.

On March 6, the county announced that because of the current weather conditions, it initiated an outdoor burning ban for unincorporated areas of the county.

The ban was been put into place because of the extreme fire danger due to the low humidity, dry and windy conditions.

The county asks residents to continue to follow all regulations set forth in the Horry County ordinance regarding open burning. More information about open burning in Horry County can be found by clicking here.

All open burning in Horry County requires you to contact the South Carolina Forestry Commission at 1-800-986-5404, before the burn is started.

