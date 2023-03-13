Historic Conway school building damaged by fire to be demolished; police interview person of interest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The historic former Whittmore Elementary School will be demolished.

City leaders in Conway voted Monday to demolish most of the building.

“I move to move forward with the demolishing of the damaged building,” said Mayor Barbara Bellamy. “The back building will not be touched.”

The unanimous decision comes almost a week after the old school property on Maple Street caught fire. Crews fought hotspots at the scene for over six hours.

Conway Police Chief Dale Long said his department interviewed a person of interest in connection to the fire and samples have been collected to be tested. Long added that there was evidence of squatters being the building, and had found some bedding a drug paraphernalia.

Long added that since the fire, no one has entered the former school “because of the bad nature of the building.”

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is also investigating the cause of the fire.

The Whittemore Elementary building has been empty for decades and has remained a hot topic between the city and those wanting to preserve the property. First opened in 1954, the school is noted as being an equalization school in South Carolina, educating only African-American students prior to integration.

The city has owned the building since 2018 after it saw damage from Hurricane Matthew in 2016. It was later condemned in 2020 after the city found it beyond repair at the time.

