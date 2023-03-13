Submit a Tip
Florence County deputies find over 100 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

Florence County deputies found 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Monday along...
Florence County deputies found 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Monday along I-95.(Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A traffic stop in Florence County led to the discovery of over 100 pounds of marijuana.

Florence County deputies initiated a traffic stop on Monday for a moving violation along I-95 near the 164-mile marker.

During the stop, deputies said there was probable cause to search the car which resulted in them finding about $300,000 worth of marijuana.

Deputies arrested 34-year-old Hongzhou Yu of Covina, California.

He is charged with trafficking marijuana, which if convicted, carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

Yu is being held at the Florence County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.

