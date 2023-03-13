FIRST ALERT: Frost and freeze threat the next few nights

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unseasonably cold weather will remain in place through the middle of the week with overnight readings dropping cold enough for a risk of frost and freezing temperatures.

TONIGHT

Temperatures tonight. (WMBF)

Skies will continue to clear this evening as light northwest breeze ushers in more cold air. Temperatures along the Grand Strand will drop to between 36 and 39. Enough of a breeze will remain in place to prevent any significant frost. Inland areas will see temperatures dropping to 33 to 36. Some patchy areas of light frost will be possible.

Inland temperatures (WMBF)

TUESDAY

Tuesday will be a sunny but unseasonably cold day. Afternoon temperatures will struggle into the middle 50s for afternoon highs.

FROST & FREEZE THREAT

The coldest nights of the week will be Tuesday & Wednesday nights. Clear skies and calm winds will likely allow frost to develop in many areas. In addition, most areas away from the immediate beaches will fall to near or below freezing.

Frost and freeze threat. (WMBF)

A FREEZE WATCH is now in effect for the entire area Tuesday night. This will very likely be upgraded to a warning.

We're under a Freeze Watch for Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. (WMBF)

Tuesday night will see temperatures dropping to 28 and 32 inland and down to 32-35 along the coast. Early blooms, summer annuals, peaches and strawberries will be most susceptible to freezing temperatures.

Early blossoms will be at risk from frost and freezing temperatures. (WMBF)

Wednesday night will see another round of cold temperatures with readings inland between 30 and 34. Coastal temperatures will drop to 33 to 37. Another round of frost is likely.

