FIRST ALERT: Sunshine returns this afternoon, midweek frost & freeze threat

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sunshine returns for the afternoon as the colder air rushes in for the new week. We’re giving you the First Alert to a Frost & Freeze threat for the middle of the week.

TODAY

Clouds and a few areas of fog greet you as you step out the door this morning. Temperatures in the 40s along with a breezy wind will be enough for the light jacket this morning.

Highs will climb into the lower 60s after the sunshine returns this afternoon. (WMBF)

Thankfully, clouds clear out by the middle of the day and into the afternoon hours. That breeze will remain stout at times today, keeping the “feel” cooler today despite highs being in the lower 60s. Look for plenty of sunshine for the afternoon.

COLDER AIR RUSHES IN

Temperatures will fall into the mid-upper 30s tonight with a stiff breeze. The breeze will be just enough to keep the widespread frost threat out of the area for tonight. Patchy frost will be possible, especially inland where temperatures will be around 34° overnight. As we step out the door on Tuesday, a heavier jacket or coat will be a good idea with a breeze making it feel even colder.

Highs will fall into the mid 50s by the middle of the week. No rain is expected through the work week. (WMBF)

Highs for both Tuesday and Wednesday will struggle. We’re only forecasting a high to reach the mid-upper 50s for both days. Thankfully, we are sunny if anyone does have outdoor plans. We won’t see a rain chance until Saturday. Highs rebound into the 60s and 70s for Thursday & Friday.

FROST & FREEZE THREAT

The coldest days of the week will be for Tuesday & Wednesday afternoon. A stiff breeze will be the only thing to keep the widespread frost away Tuesday morning. As we go into Tuesday and Wednesday night, we lose the breeze and that wind dies down just enough to allow for both widespread frost and a freeze for some locations to develop.

Temperatures Wednesday morning will be in the lower 30s. A freeze is expected inland with widespread frost all the way down to the Grand Strand. A FREEZE WATCH is out for the entire area Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

We're under a Freeze Watch for Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. (WMBF)

The best threat for frost will be Tuesday night and again on Wednesday night as the wind dies down. (WMBF)

Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be in the lower 30s for inland areas. We did increase the morning temperature for the beaches to 36°. Frost still looks likely west of the Intracoastal Waterway Thursday morning.

