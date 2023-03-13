District: Building still without power; Marlboro County High School to have another ‘eLearning Day’

Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee high school will continue virtual learning after school officials confirm an ongoing power issue has yet to be resolved.

The Marlboro County School District said the power at Marlboro County High School has still not been restored and they expect the issue to continue through Tuesday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | District: Marlboro County High School to have ‘eLearning Day’ after school loses power

The school district said they are “working diligently to correct the issue.” and will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Marlboro County High School students first moved to eLearning Monday.

It’s unclear what caused the outage.

