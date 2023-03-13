Submit a Tip
Darius Rucker to perform at Live Oak Bank Pavilion in July

Darius Rucker is making a return visit to Wilmington’s Live Oak Bank Pavilion this summer.
Darius Rucker is making a return visit to Wilmington's Live Oak Bank Pavilion this summer.(Live Oak Bank Pavilion)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Darius Rucker is making a return visit to Wilmington’s Live Oak Bank Pavilion this summer.

The musician is scheduled to perform at the downtown Wilmington venue on Friday, July 21, as part of his Starting Fires Tour.

Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors also will perform.

Rucker is also known for his performances as the lead singer of Hootie & The Blowfish.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 17, here.

