Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Coroner IDs victim in deadly Florence County nightclub shooting

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County Coroner has identified a man killed in a deadly shooting at a nightclub over the weekend.

Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified 22-year-old Dakyas Riyuan Belser, of Florence, as the victim after a shooting at Lava Lounge.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Man charged in deadly Florence County nightclub shooting

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened after an altercation in the club.

Deputies then arrested 45-year-old Javon Smith, of Darlington, in connection to the incident. Smith is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The body will be autopsied at the Medical University of South Carolina on Monday, according to the coroner.

Stay with WMBF News for updates

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 2 hurt after assault, shooting in Carolina Forest neighborhood
Company: Security guard, suspect shot during incident in Carolina Forest neighborhood
2 bodies found bound and gagged on side of Akron road, 1 found in Copley
Police make arrest after 3 bodies were found bound, gagged in Ohio
‘I thought I only won $12′: Pee Dee couple surprised by extra Powerball winnings
Coroner IDs 78-year-old woman killed in Pawleys Island crash

Latest News

.
Suspect opened fire at passenger while at Florence County intersection
John Henry Stack
Warrants: Aynor bank robber used lighter as a gun, demanded cash
.
Warrants: Aynor bank robber used lighter as a gun, demanded cash
Hilton Spann
Suspect opened fire at passenger while at Florence County intersection