Coroner IDs victim in deadly Florence County nightclub shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County Coroner has identified a man killed in a deadly shooting at a nightclub over the weekend.

Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified 22-year-old Dakyas Riyuan Belser, of Florence, as the victim after a shooting at Lava Lounge.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened after an altercation in the club.

Deputies then arrested 45-year-old Javon Smith, of Darlington, in connection to the incident. Smith is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The body will be autopsied at the Medical University of South Carolina on Monday, according to the coroner.

