Community yard sale aims to help others afford household items

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand community made sure shoppers could find their treasure at their annual “white elephant” sale.

The event ran over the weekend in Murrells Inlet with plenty of household items and other goods like kitchen sets, blankets, pillows, sofas, electronics and books all for sale.

A group of around 75 volunteers puts the event together each year. Volunteers simply began collecting items people don’t want over the course of a year.

Each first Wednesday of the month, volunteers gather up the items at the RV lot at the Ocean Pines community. Then, the weekend’s sale kicked off with a big response from the community.

“The line was long, like we could only get a few people in because of the room,” said Melissa Shilling, a volunteer and organizer of the event. “That line was for two hours. We got over 100 people in line for over two hours.”

Those who know about this yard sale are not missing out on the well-anticipated opportunity,

“It’s fantastic. I come here every year,” said resident Dolores Russo. “I found many things here for unbelievable prices. I’m buying this bowl for 50 cents for my kitchen. A nice ceramic bowl.”

Although it’s an annual event, organizers say this year they wanted to help more people who couldn’t afford household items amidst the rise in prices.

“The way the economy is and inflation We actually look up things online. We get collectible things, and if it’s sold online for $400 dollars, we will have it for $100,” said Shilling.

Those items left behind will be donated to the Hopewell Ministry in Georgetown County.

“When one person doesn’t need it anymore, it could be just the thing that somebody else needs. So is recycling at its best, and I believe in recycling, reusing, and repurposing. So, I think that is a good thing.” said Russo.

