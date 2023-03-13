Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Celebrating Women’s History Month with Coastal Fasteners & Supply

By TJ Ross
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Founded by Ed Jones in 1975, Coastal Fasteners & Supply, Inc. has been a wholesaler of quality bulk industrial construction hardware and construction supplies for over 40 years.

Michelle is the daughter of Ed Jones.

Since taking over the family business in 2017, she has worked closely with the staff to get back to the roots of the business that her father started in 1975.

They have years of experience and a long track record of delighting customers with their construction fastener solutions.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 2 hurt after assault, shooting in Carolina Forest neighborhood
Company: Security guard, suspect shot during incident in Carolina Forest neighborhood
2 bodies found bound and gagged on side of Akron road, 1 found in Copley
Police make arrest after 3 bodies were found bound, gagged in Ohio
‘I thought I only won $12′: Pee Dee couple surprised by extra Powerball winnings
Coroner IDs 78-year-old woman killed in Pawleys Island crash

Latest News

.
The Historic Georgetown Bridge 2 Bridge Run is back!
.
Never Miss a Monday with Core Fitness
.
Grand Strand Today - Women's History Month: Coastal Fasteners & Supply Pt 3
.
Grand Strand Today - Never Miss a Monday: Core Fitness