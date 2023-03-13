Celebrating Women’s History Month with Coastal Fasteners & Supply

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Founded by Ed Jones in 1975, Coastal Fasteners & Supply, Inc. has been a wholesaler of quality bulk industrial construction hardware and construction supplies for over 40 years.

Michelle is the daughter of Ed Jones.

Since taking over the family business in 2017, she has worked closely with the staff to get back to the roots of the business that her father started in 1975.

They have years of experience and a long track record of delighting customers with their construction fastener solutions.

