75-year-old accused of robbing Aynor bank suspected in Pawleys Island fraud case

AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) – A man suspected of defrauding a Pawleys Island bank is now accused of robbing a bank in Aynor.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said 75-year-old John Henry Stack was arrested on Friday in connection to the bank robbery in Aynor.

Aynor Police Chief Allen Elvis confirmed to WMBF News on Friday that a person robbed the Anderson Brothers Bank on South Main Street. The robbery led to Aynor High School being put on a “secured status” while authorities investigated the case.

The robbery investigation has since been handed over to the State Law Enforcement Division. WMBF News has reached out to SLED to see if Stack’s arrest is connected to the Aynor bank robbery. We’re waiting to hear back.

Meanwhile, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said Stack is a suspect in fraud cases at a Truist Bank in Pawleys Island and in Charleston. Investigators said he presented another person’s identification and withdrew funds.

Stack is currently charged with armed robbery and entering a bank with the intent to steal.

He is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond.

