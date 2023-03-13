Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

75-year-old accused of robbing Aynor bank suspected in Pawleys Island fraud case

John Henry Stack
John Henry Stack(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) – A man suspected of defrauding a Pawleys Island bank is now accused of robbing a bank in Aynor.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said 75-year-old John Henry Stack was arrested on Friday in connection to the bank robbery in Aynor.

Aynor Police Chief Allen Elvis confirmed to WMBF News on Friday that a person robbed the Anderson Brothers Bank on South Main Street. The robbery led to Aynor High School being put on a “secured status” while authorities investigated the case.

The robbery investigation has since been handed over to the State Law Enforcement Division. WMBF News has reached out to SLED to see if Stack’s arrest is connected to the Aynor bank robbery. We’re waiting to hear back.

Meanwhile, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said Stack is a suspect in fraud cases at a Truist Bank in Pawleys Island and in Charleston. Investigators said he presented another person’s identification and withdrew funds.

Stack is currently charged with armed robbery and entering a bank with the intent to steal.

He is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 2 hurt after assault, shooting in Carolina Forest neighborhood
Company: Security guard, suspect shot during incident in Carolina Forest neighborhood
2 bodies found bound and gagged on side of Akron road, 1 found in Copley
Police make arrest after 3 bodies were found bound, gagged in Ohio
‘I thought I only won $12′: Pee Dee couple surprised by extra Powerball winnings
Coroner IDs 78-year-old woman killed in Pawleys Island crash

Latest News

.
Community yard sale aims to help others afford household items
Historic Conway school building damaged by fire to be demolished; police interview person of interest
The Fairmont Rural Volunteer Fire Department confirmed firefighter Cameron Hunt was killed in a...
‘We got it from here brother’: 22-year-old firefighter killed in crash near Fairmont
A facial reconstruction by Senior Special Agent Deborah Goff, SLED forensic artist, shows what...
SCDNR archaeologists seek relatives of 19th-century remains found in Georgetown County