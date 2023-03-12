Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Sheriff: Man fatally shoots himself after living with corpse

Police in Texas said a man died of suicide after he was found living in a house with a corpse.
Police in Texas said a man died of suicide after he was found living in a house with a corpse.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate what led a man to fatally shoot himself just before deputies entered his home and found he had been living for months with a corpse.

Neighbors contacted the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday evening about concerns they hadn’t seen one of the men who lived at the home for months, said Deputy Thomas Gilliland, an agency spokesman.

At the home in west Houston, deputies “did notice that there were a lot of flies and a bad odor from one end of the house,” Gilliland said.

After entering the home, the deputies heard a shot and found the body of a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Gilliland said.

“In another adjoining bedroom, they did find the body of a male also that had been severely decomposed,” Gilliland said, citing a timeframe of at least several months.

He said an autopsy was planned on the decomposed body.

Investigators believe the two men lived together but said they were trying to determine other details about their relationship.

Both men were believed to be in their 60s. Their names have not been released by authorities.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 2 hurt after assault, shooting in Carolina Forest neighborhood
Company: Security guard, suspect shot during incident in Carolina Forest neighborhood
deadly crash
SCHP: 1 dead, 2 injured in U.S. 17 crash near Pawleys Island
Coroner ID’s 78-year-old woman killed in Pawleys Island crash
Javon Smith
Man charged in deadly Florence County nightclub shooting

Latest News

Thousands celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival in North Myrtle Beach
Thousands celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival in North Myrtle Beach
.
Severe Weather Awareness Week: How lightning forms and how to stay safe
Alabama players pose with the trophy after an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M in...
March Madness: Alabama, Houston, Kansas, Purdue the 1 seeds
FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for...
Oscars try to snap after The Slap; Stars arrive, Gaga added