Sea of green: Thousands celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Thousands of residents and visitors flocked to North Myrtle Beach on Saturday, mostly with one thing in common: being seen in the color green.

The city’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival took place along Main Street, with a number of treats being handed out during the parade in the early morning hours.

“The Saint Patrick’s Day Festival is the most amazing festival they have in North Myrtle Beach,” said Jennifer Swaboda, who lives in the area. “The food is amazing. The music is amazing.”

From Irish flags to iconic music and dancers, no one wanted to miss out on what makes the holiday unique.

“Oh, the green beer, you’ve got to have the green beer on St. Patrick’s Day,” said Swaboda.

The celebration is also set to bring a boost to local businesses ahead of the summer season.

“This time of year, when local businesses haven’t had the usual foot traffic this past offseason,” said Cassandra Cornell, another resident in the area. “Get that surge going and get ready for the summer season.”

