Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Sea of green: Thousands celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival in North Myrtle Beach

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Thousands of residents and visitors flocked to North Myrtle Beach on Saturday, mostly with one thing in common: being seen in the color green.

The city’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival took place along Main Street, with a number of treats being handed out during the parade in the early morning hours.

“The Saint Patrick’s Day Festival is the most amazing festival they have in North Myrtle Beach,” said Jennifer Swaboda, who lives in the area. “The food is amazing. The music is amazing.”

From Irish flags to iconic music and dancers, no one wanted to miss out on what makes the holiday unique.

“Oh, the green beer, you’ve got to have the green beer on St. Patrick’s Day,” said Swaboda.

The celebration is also set to bring a boost to local businesses ahead of the summer season.

“This time of year, when local businesses haven’t had the usual foot traffic this past offseason,” said Cassandra Cornell, another resident in the area. “Get that surge going and get ready for the summer season.”

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 2 hurt after assault, shooting in Carolina Forest neighborhood
deadly crash
SCHP: 1 dead, 2 injured in U.S. 17 crash near Pawleys Island
Coroner ID’s 78-year-old woman killed in Pawleys Island crash
Company: Security guard, suspect shot during incident in Carolina Forest neighborhood
Javon Smith
Man charged in deadly Florence County nightclub shooting

Latest News

Thousands celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival in North Myrtle Beach
Thousands celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival in North Myrtle Beach
.
Severe Weather Awareness Week: How lightning forms and how to stay safe
Javon Smith
Man charged in deadly Florence County nightclub shooting
Company: Security guard, suspect shot during incident in Carolina Forest neighborhood