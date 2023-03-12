Submit a Tip
District: Marlboro County High School to have ‘eLearning Day’ after school loses power

(Source: PatrickRich/Flickr)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee high school will shift to virtual learning on Monday after officials said the school is without power.

The Marlboro County School District said the change will be in effect for Marlboro County High School. A statement from the district added that the power outage “is not expected to be resolved before the high school opens tomorrow.”

It’s unclear what caused the outage.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

