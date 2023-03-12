Company: Security guard, suspect shot during incident in Carolina Forest neighborhood

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A security guard was shot during an incident in a Carolina Forest neighborhood on Saturday, according to his employer.

Phoenix Security Solutions said the officer saw a dispute happening between two neighbors in the Avalon community that began getting very heated. While trying to resolve the situation, one of the neighbors took the officer’s body camera and ran into his house.

The neighbor in question is also known to suffer from severe PTSD, according to the company.

Meanwhile, the security officer called dispatch and asked if the Horry County Police Department could help get his camera back. The suspect then reappeared and allegedly pointed a shotgun at the other neighbor. The officer then drew his weapon, telling the suspect to drop the shotgun.

The suspect then allegedly fired the shotgun at the officer, striking him in the face from about 25 feet away. The officer was then able to get behind cover but was also shot again in the back of the head. According to the company, the suspect allegedly fired the shotgun at least eight times.

Phoenix Security Solutions said the officer then returned fire, hitting him three times with his handgun and “was able to successfully subdue the armed subject.”

HCPD officers and Horry County Fire Rescue personnel were soon at the scene and were able to find the security officer. Police also apprehended the suspect, who was taken to a hospital. Their identity has not been released as of Sunday morning.

Neighbors also rushed to help the wounded officer, who Phoenix Security Solutions said has no life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover. Phoenix Security Solutions added that the officer was having trouble with his contacts, and wearing his glasses at the time helped save his right eye from being severely damaged.

Shortly after the incident, neighbors and others in the surrounding Avalon community were told to stay indoors. Drivers were also asked to avoid the area.

WMBF News spoke with a resident of the neighborhood who said his wife heard the shots being fired at the security guard.

“The security guy came back, and that’s when he shot him,” said Joe Allen, who said he’s lived in the neighborhood for around 15 years.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.