SCHP: 1 dead, 2 injured in U.S. 17 crash near Pawleys Island

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A person has died following a 2-vehicle crash along U.S. 17 Friday evening according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

First responders were called to the scene of the crash just before 7 p.m. on U.S. 17 near Old Plantation Drive. Trooper James Miller said the crash involved a 2011 GMC Pickup truck and a 2014 Chevrolet Impala.

The truck was traveling south on U.S. 17 when the car attempted to exit a private driveway across the highway when the truck crashed into the car.

The drivers of both vehicles and the sole passenger of the car were taken by EMS to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital. The driver of the car died in the hospital.

SCHP is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.