Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigating after Lumberton man shot, killed

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, N.CC (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after Robeson County deputies were called to a hospital Friday when a man was brought in with gunshot wounds.

Deputies were called to UNC Southeastern Medical Center around 4:16 p.m. Friday after 46-year-old Christopher M. Chavis was brought to the hospital by a neighbor. RCSO said the shooting occurred at a home on the 100 block of Doe Trail Road in Lumberton.

Chavis later died in the hospital.

The shooting is now being investigated by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.

