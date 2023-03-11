Submit a Tip
Police: Midlands juvenile shoots at grandparents, kills grandfather

The juvenile, whose name was not released, is charged with murder, attempted murder and use of...
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
CAYCE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in the Midlands say a juvenile is facing charges after they fatally shot their grandfather and tried to shoot their grandmother.

The juvenile, whose name was not released, is charged with murder, attempted murder and use of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Cayce Police Department.

Officers were called at 3 p.m. on Friday about gunshots fired at a home on Sunnyside Drive.

At the scene, police say they discovered the juvenile had shot and killed his grandfather. The juvenile also shot at their grandmother, who was not hit by a bullet; however, she was still hurt by the juvenile, according to the department.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not yet released a motive for the shooting; however, they say the investigation is ongoing.

“The matter will be adjudicated through the Family Court system and the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice,” the police department stated in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime-Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or the Cayce Police Department at 803-794-0456.

