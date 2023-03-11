Submit a Tip
Man charged in deadly Florence County nightclub shooting

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is now facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed someone at a Pee Dee nightclub early Saturday.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at the Lava Lounge, located on Sumter Street. The shooting happened after an altercation in the club, according to investigators.

The victim was taken to a hospital after being shot, but did not survive. Their identity has not been released.

Deputies then arrested 45-year-old Javon Smith, of Darlington, in connection to the incident. Smith is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The sheriff’s office said he is being held at the Florence County Detention Center where he awaits a bond hearing.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

