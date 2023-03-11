Police: 2 hurt after assault, shooting in Carolina Forest neighborhood

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a shooting in the Carolina Forest area on Saturday, according to officials.

The Horry County Police Department said officers were called to reports of an assault in the area of Birnamwood Court just after 4:45 p.m.

While police were on the way, the HCPD said reports came in about a shooting at the scene. The victim was found by officers and Horry County Fire Rescue personnel.

Police said the suspect was located a short time later. Both the suspect and victim were taken to a hospital.

Shortly after the incident, neighbors and others in the surrounding Avalon community were told to stay indoors. Drivers were also asked to avoid the area.

An investigation is ongoing.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.