FIRST ALERT: Sunny today, but rain is on the way for tomorrow

By Matt Bullock
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you’re making any plans this weekend, make sure you do it today before the rain arrives on Sunday.

TODAY

Saturday will be a sunny, breezy and cool day. Morning temperatures in the 40s will climb into the upper 50s to near 60 by the afternoon. A gusty breeze up to 20 mph will keep a chill in the air through the day. A few high clouds will starts to approach by the afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT

Clouds continue to increase in the overnight hours. Temperatures are going to drop in the mid 40s in the Grand Strand and low 40s inland. Also, don’t forget to set your clocks forward by an hour as daylight saving time begins at 2am.

Sunny Saturday
Sunny Saturday(WMBF)

TOMORROW

As we head into Sunday, we turn our attention to the next rain-maker. Cloudy skies Sunday morning will give way to increasing rainfall by midday into the afternoon with periods of steady rain possible by the evening. After another cool start to the day in the 40s, afternoon temperatures will once again struggle into the upper 50s to near 60 with cloudy skies and periods of rain.

Rain arrives tomorrow
Rain arrives tomorrow(WMBF)

COOLER NEXT WEEK

Once the cold front pushes through the area, ours temperatures are going to drop. Highs are going to be in the mid 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, frost is likely to occur every night from Monday to Wednesday night. Temperatures are going to be dropping in the low 30s in parts of the Pee Dee.

Cooler next week
Cooler next week(WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

