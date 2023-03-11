Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Coroner ID’s 78-year-old woman killed in Pawleys Island crash

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman was killed after a crash along Highway 17 on Friday, according to officials. according to officials.

Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened just before 7 p.m. near Old Plantation Drive.

According to Miller, a 2011 GMC pickup truck was traveling south on Highway 17 when it collided with a 2014 Chevrolet Impala as it attempted to cross the highway from a private drive.

The driver of the Impala died as a result of the crash, while a passenger was taken to a hospital. The driver of the GMC truck was also transported to a hospital.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway later identified the person killed as 78-year-old Frances Altman, of Pawleys Island.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver seriously hurt after motorcycle crash on Highway 17, officials say
Cameron Rhodes
Son of former Horry County police chief accused of leading officers on chase, arrested again
Buster Murdaugh, the son of Alex Murdaugh, listens as Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all...
Buster Murdaugh’s girlfriend files second report due to reporter ‘frightening her’
deadly crash
SCHP: 1 dead, 2 injured in U.S. 17 crash near Pawleys Island
Some Wells Fargo customers woke up Friday morning to find deposits missing from their checking...
Wells Fargo customers report missing deposits — Here’s what we know

Latest News

.
Severe Weather Awareness Week: How lightning forms and how to stay safe
Police: 2 hurt after assault, shooting in Carolina Forest neighborhood
Ahmik Coleman has been granted immunity for one of two killings in Rock Hill last year.
Teenager granted immunity for killing in Rock Hill triple homicide, self-defense cited
Man charged in deadly Florence County nightclub shooting