Coroner ID’s 78-year-old woman killed in Pawleys Island crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman was killed after a crash along Highway 17 on Friday, according to officials. according to officials.

Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened just before 7 p.m. near Old Plantation Drive.

According to Miller, a 2011 GMC pickup truck was traveling south on Highway 17 when it collided with a 2014 Chevrolet Impala as it attempted to cross the highway from a private drive.

The driver of the Impala died as a result of the crash, while a passenger was taken to a hospital. The driver of the GMC truck was also transported to a hospital.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway later identified the person killed as 78-year-old Frances Altman, of Pawleys Island.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.