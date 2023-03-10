WMBF First Alert Weather Team launches ‘Are You Cirrus’ podcast

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Self-proclaimed weather geeks, Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold and WMBF News Today Meteorologist Andrew Dockery have launched a new podcast.

The “Are You Cirrus” podcast will talk all things weather – but also provide a casual conversation about Jamie and Andrew’s lives, telling stories and jokes and what you don’t get to see on TV.

The two decided to start a podcast together following their coverage of Hurricane Ian back in September when they were on the air for several hours together.

They will talk weather, answer your weather questions and also bring on guests from across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

The “Are You Cirrus” podcast will release a new episode every Thursday morning.

You can listen to the “Are You Cirrus” podcast on Spotify and also watch it on our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to watch the podcast every Thursday.

