Student faces multiple charges after swatting Forestbrook Middle School

Credit: Marc Blazer
Credit: Marc Blazer
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Forestbrook Middle School student is facing multiple charges after police say the student called in a fake shooting threat at the school Thursday.

The swatting call prompted the school to go on lockdown and Horry County police responded to clear the campus.

Credit: Marc Blazer
Credit: Marc Blazer

According to the report, Horry County 911 received a call Thursday morning in which the caller stated “the school was about to get shot up.”

The middle school was already on lockdown when HCPD officers arrived, due to the nature of the call.

Officers found the juvenile suspect in a classroom with other students. The student was detained and officers searched his backpack. A cell phone that matched the number that made the hoax call to 911 was found in the minor’s left pocket.

The Forestbrook student was issued a juvenile summons for making a false complaint to law enforcement and misuse of 911 and released to his parents.

According to HCPD, the student will also face disciplinary actions from the school.

Police also said there was never a threat to the community.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

