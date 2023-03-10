Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

South Carolina 9th grader sues over Pledge of Allegiance confrontation

(WVLT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The parents of a South Carolina high school student are suing a teacher, principal, and other education officials saying she was accosted when she didn’t stop and recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

Fifteen-year-old Marissa Barnwell says she was walking quietly to class at River Bluff High School last November and decided not to stop for the pledge or a moment of silence that followed.

Barnwell says the teacher yelled and pushed her against a wall and the principal didn’t do anything about it.

State law allows students to refuse to recite the pledge as long as they aren’t disruptive.

Lexington School District 1 didn’t immediately comment on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
‘Heavy hearts’: Mayor identifies Lake City natives killed in Mexico kidnapping
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Crash closes all lanes closed on Hwy 17 at Farrow Pkwy Crash involving motorcycle closes all...
Hwy 17 reopens after motorcycle crash with life-threatening injuries snarled morning traffic
This lot in Loris is where Olivia Anderson was supposed to have a dream home built.
‘I don’t have 55 cents to give away let alone $55,000′: Woman, lawsuit claims homebuyer’s contract wasn’t upheld
Bojangles Biscuits and Baskets
Bojangles giving away free sausage biscuits on Thursday

Latest News

.
Severe Weather Awareness Week: How lightning forms and how to stay safe
.
2-vehicle crash closes all lanes on Hwy 17S at Farrow Pkwy
.
North Myrtle Beach businesses gear up for 33rd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival
Crash closes all lanes closed on Hwy 17 at Farrow Pkwy Crash involving motorcycle closes all...
1 seriously hurt after motorcycle crash on Highway 17, officials say
Stephen Flood
Former Horry County deputy appeals for new trial following van drownings conviction