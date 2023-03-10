Submit a Tip
Son of former Horry County police chief accused of leading officers on chase, arrested again

Cameron Rhodes
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The son of a former Horry County police chief was once again behind bars earlier this month.

A police report obtained by WMBF News states Cameron Rhodes, 24, was arrested on March 4 after allegedly speeding away from a traffic stop in the Conway area. He was arrested after a pursuit.

Rhodes is the son of former Horry County Police Chief Saundra Rhodes.

Police said they found around 9 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle Rhodes was driving, ranging from raw marijuana to vape pens

Online records show he was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, failure to stop for a blue light and reckless driving. He was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a nearly $55,000 bond on March 5.

Rhodes has previously been arrested for similar incidents over the past four years. He was arrested twice in 2019 on drug and weapon-related charges.

Two years later, Rhodes allegedly led authorities on a chase and was later found with over 800 grams of marijuana, thousands of dollars in cash and other drug paraphernalia.

Court records show he pleaded guilty to charges related to his previous arrests. Rhodes was sentenced to probation in 2019 before receiving a six-month prison sentence in 2021.

