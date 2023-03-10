Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘I thought I only won $12′: Pee Dee couple surprised by extra Powerball winnings

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee couple went to cash in a $50,000 winning Powerball® ticket and found out it was worth double the amount.

The couple purchased the winning ticket on February 13 at Pamplico Junction in Florence. Their quick pick, matched every number drawn but one (17, 26, 37, 61, 65 and PB: 2).

“At first I thought I only won $12,” the husband admitted.

Then he showed his wife the ticket and they decided it was good for $50,000.

“I went on to work as usual,” he said.

It wasn’t until they scanned the Powerball® ticket on the ticket checker at the Lottery’s Claims Center in Columbia that they realized how much they really won.

They told Lottery officials they forgot about the extra $1 he spent for PowerPlay®, which increased their prize to $100,000.

The couple said they are still making plans for their six-figure windfall.

The odds of winning $50,000 by matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number playing Powerball® are 1 in 913,129. The odds of a 2X multiplier being selected are 1 in 1.79 when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

For selling the claimed ticket, Pamplico Junction in Florence received a commission of $1,000.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
‘Heavy hearts’: Mayor identifies Lake City natives killed in Mexico kidnapping
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Crash closes all lanes closed on Hwy 17 at Farrow Pkwy Crash involving motorcycle closes all...
Hwy 17S reopens after motorcycle crash with life-threatening injuries snarled morning traffic
This lot in Loris is where Olivia Anderson was supposed to have a dream home built.
‘I don’t have 55 cents to give away let alone $55,000′: Woman, lawsuit claims homebuyer’s contract wasn’t upheld
Bojangles Biscuits and Baskets
Bojangles giving away free sausage biscuits on Thursday

Latest News

.
Severe Weather Awareness Week: How lightning forms and how to stay safe
.
2-vehicle crash closes all lanes on Hwy 17S at Farrow Pkwy
.
North Myrtle Beach businesses gear up for 33rd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival
Some Wells Fargo customers woke up Friday morning to find deposits missing from their checking...
Wells Fargo customers report missing deposits — Here’s what we know