‘I thought I only won $12′: Pee Dee couple surprised by extra Powerball winnings

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee couple went to cash in a $50,000 winning Powerball® ticket and found out it was worth double the amount.

The couple purchased the winning ticket on February 13 at Pamplico Junction in Florence. Their quick pick, matched every number drawn but one (17, 26, 37, 61, 65 and PB: 2).

“At first I thought I only won $12,” the husband admitted.

Then he showed his wife the ticket and they decided it was good for $50,000.

“I went on to work as usual,” he said.

It wasn’t until they scanned the Powerball® ticket on the ticket checker at the Lottery’s Claims Center in Columbia that they realized how much they really won.

They told Lottery officials they forgot about the extra $1 he spent for PowerPlay®, which increased their prize to $100,000.

The couple said they are still making plans for their six-figure windfall.

The odds of winning $50,000 by matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number playing Powerball® are 1 in 913,129. The odds of a 2X multiplier being selected are 1 in 1.79 when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

For selling the claimed ticket, Pamplico Junction in Florence received a commission of $1,000.

