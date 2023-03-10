New Florence animal rescue aims to help overcrowding shelters in the Pee Dee

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Pee Dee welcomed a new animal rescue center this week. Lucky Dog animal rescue now plans to help lighten to load for other Pee Dee shelters.

Their grand opening was on Thursday, but the staff is already working around the clock all day to help as many animals in need as possible. The new facility will open its doors to overcrowded shelters across the Pee Dee.

“They were taking in thousands of animals per year, up to about 6,000 animals a year, which is difficult for a small shelter,” said Team leader for the South Carolina Lucky dog animal rescue facility Stephanie Moore.

With the new Lucky Dog facility, staff will be able to take in dogs and cats from Pee Dee shelters that need medical procedures.

The staff will make sure these dogs and cats are healthy enough before they can be adopted.

The facility is a rescue center, which means it will not accept surrenders from owners but only from other shelters needing extra assistance.

Moore also said that considering neutering your pet can make a difference in shelters.

“A lot of people don’t understand the concept of spray and neuter, or they don’t think it’s necessary because they don’t realize the overcrowding problem that shelters are facing,” said Moore.

In this new facility, pets that come from shelters will get some training, be tested for behavioral issues, and, most importantly, get some health treatment.

One of the most common health issues is heartworm, which is the longest treatment an animal can go through before they are ready for adoption. Veterinarian Adrienne Van Vlake says it could take a long time to recover.

“The dog that has had heartworms for a long period of time will take a long time to treat them and get them better. It’s probably the most challenging thing because it’s the longest,” said Veterinarian Adrienne Van Vlake.

Despite the challenge, the team is ready to help as many pets as possible.

“We are very excited. We purchased this property two years ago, so it’s been a long road, a lot of work, and ten months of construction, and it’s here,” said Moore.

The team is looking to expand its facilities. It could take up to about 2 years to complete.

In phase two this location will work on setting up a heartworm treatment facility and an additional building to take in more cats.

