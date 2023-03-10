Myrtle Beach hosts first-of-its-kind esports competition

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Gamers from up and down the east coast have come to Myrtle Beach to prove they are the best.

The city of Myrtle Beach partnered with Shenandoah University to host its first esports competition at The Hangout at Broadway at the Beach.

Esports is short for electronic sports and is a video game competition.

The competition in Myrtle Beach goes from Friday to Saturday.

It will feature eight college teams in the Rocket League Invitation. Rocket League is an action sports game with teams of three competing to score more goals before time runs out.

Esport teams from Coastal Carolina University, UNC Charlotte, Syracuse, George Mason, UNC Wilmington, USC, Clemson and Northeastern are taking part in the competition.

William Butler traveled from Charlotte and said it’s great to be around people who have similar interests.

“Having this competition, especially with other colleges and meeting them, it’s honest the best. I mean I can’t really understand it, it’s just it’s the best thing… playing beside the people you’re against, just amazing,” Butler said.

Jonathan Paris, the executive director of sports tourism in Myrtle Beach, said esports is growing in popularity. He said that for several years city leaders have been working to bring an esports competition to the area.

“This event is a prime example of what the future of esports collaborations looks like and how esports can be leveraged for community engagement and enhancing tourism in Myrtle Beach,” Paris said.

During the event, there will also be a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate competition for high school students in the Myrtle Beach area.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.