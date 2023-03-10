Myrtle Beach firefighter provides Daylight Saving Time tips

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - First responders are issuing some key reminders as Daylight Saving Time forces clocks forward an hour this weekend.

Maintenance of smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors remains top of mind each time the time changes, according to Capt. Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

“Generally in the fall is when we tell people to change their batteries in their smoke alarms,” he said. “If you didn’t do it in the fall, do it during the spring. Just one time a year is really when you need to do that.”

Evans also said changing smoke alarms every 10 years is recommended. Those who need help changing their batteries or checking their alarm can always call their local fire department.

Regarding the lost hour of sleep in the spring, Evans said the department typically doesn’t see an uptick in car accidents or other medical emergencies. However, it can cause some issues.

“Being drowsy is almost like being drunk. It’s the same effect on your brain where you’re just not thinking clearly,” said Evans.

For early-morning runners and walkers, Evans also recommends having some sort of reflective gear as mornings become darker outside as well as walking against traffic so cars can be seen coming.

Clocks will move ahead one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.