Murder suspect accused of cutting off ankle monitor possibly in Robeson County, officials say

Willie Devon James Jr.
Willie Devon James Jr.(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a murder suspect.

The sheriff’s office said Willie James is wanted by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and is believed to be in the Robeson County area.

Police first arrested James in 2018 and charged him with first-degree murder in a 25-year-old man’s death.

James was out on bond awaiting his trial and ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release.

Police said on Feb. 28, James cut off his electronic monitor. Our sister station in Charlotte, WBTV, said that was the day James was due in court for jury selection for his trial.

The judge has since revoked his bond and his wanted for first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, firearm by felon, interfering with an electronic monitoring device and injury to property.

Anyone with information on James’ whereabouts is asked to call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team at 704-336-8228 or CMPD Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

