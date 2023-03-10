Submit a Tip
Medical helicopter crashes while taking patient to the hospital

Medical helicopter carrying a patient crashed in Macon County, N.C.
Medical helicopter carrying a patient crashed in Macon County, N.C.(Macon County Emergency Services)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (CNN) – Four passengers aboard a medical helicopter survived after the aircraft crashed in North Carolina Thursday evening.

Three crew members were flying a patient to a medical facility in Murphy when authorities said a 911 call came in around 7 p.m.

Moments later, the helicopter went down.

The patient and two others were taken to a hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

The aircraft didn’t catch fire but did sustain severe damage.

It’s unclear what caused the crash at this time.

Officials said investigators closed part of the road as they went through the wreckage, according to WHNS.

A spokesperson for the Life Force program said it’s the first crash in the program’s 34-year history.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. WHNS contributed to this report.

