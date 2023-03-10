Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

House votes to declassify info about origins of COVID-19

The U.S. Department of Energy is backing the lab leak theory of COVID-19’s origins with "low confidence.” (CNN, AFPTV, HOUSTON HEALTH DEPARTMENT, CDC, POOL)
By The Associated Press and LISA MASCARO
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House voted unanimously on Friday to declassify U.S. intelligence information about the origins of COVID-19, a sweeping show of bipartisan support near the third anniversary of the start of the deadly pandemic.

The 419-0 vote was final approval of the bill, sending it to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

Debate was brief and to the point: Americans have questions about how the deadly virus started and what can be done to prevent future outbreaks.

“The American public deserves answers to every aspect of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Rep. Michael Turner, R-Ohio, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

That includes, he said, “how this virus was created and, specifically, whether it was a natural occurrence or was the result of a lab-related event.”

The order to declassify focused on intelligence related to China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology, citing “potential links” between the research that was done there and the outbreak of COVID-19, which the World Health Organization declared a pandemic on March 11, 2020.

U.S. intelligence agencies are divided over whether a lab leak or a spillover from animals is the likely source of the deadly virus.

Experts say the true origin of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 1 million Americans, may not be known for many years — if ever.

“Transparency is a cornerstone of our democracy,” said Rep. Jim Himes, of Connecticut, the top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, during the debate.

Led by Republicans, the focus on the virus origins comes as the House launched a select committee with a hearing earlier in the week delving into theories about how the pandemic started.

It offers a rare moment of bipartisanship despite the often heated rhetoric about the origins of the coronavirus and the questions about the response to the virus by U.S. health officials, including former top health adviser Anthony Fauci.

The legislation from Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., was already approved by the Senate.

If signed into law, the measure would require within 90 days the declassification of “any and all information relating to potential links between the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the origin of the Coronavirus Disease.”

That includes information about research and other activities at the lab and whether any researchers grew ill.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
‘Heavy hearts’: Mayor identifies Lake City natives killed in Mexico kidnapping
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
This lot in Loris is where Olivia Anderson was supposed to have a dream home built.
‘I don’t have 55 cents to give away let alone $55,000′: Woman, lawsuit claims homebuyer’s contract wasn’t upheld
Bojangles Biscuits and Baskets
Bojangles giving away free sausage biscuits on Thursday
SurfWorks Development Plans
Developers move closer to picking construction start date for state-of-the-art Myrtle Beach surf park

Latest News

.
Severe Weather Awareness Week: How lightning forms and how to stay safe
.
2-vehicle crash closes all lanes on Hwy 17S at Farrow Pkwy
.
North Myrtle Beach businesses gear up for 33rd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival
FILE: An image of Ben Franklin is seen on a $100 bill.
Bank regulators seize Silicon Valley Bank in largest bank failure since the Great Recession
Actor Robert Blake leaves court for a lunch break, Monday, Oct. 3, 2005, after his second day...
Robert Blake, actor acquitted in wife’s murder, dies at 89