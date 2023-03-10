HCS: Aynor High School entered ‘secured status’ following alleged bank robbery

AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) - Aynor High School was on “secured status” Friday afternoon following an alleged bank robbery, according to a statement from Aynor High School Principal Michael McCracken.

McCracken said the “secured status” was engaged out of an abundance of caution after talking with area police and learning of an alleged robbery in the Town of Aynor. The change in status is part of the school’s Standard Response Protocol Emergency Procedures.

“This means we have secured the perimeter of our building and ensured all doors are locked. Instruction is continuing to happen as normal, and we will continue to monitor the situation,” said McCracken in the statement.

The statement also said authorities believe the suspect drove off and they do not believe the suspect is in the area at this time.

The Aynor Area Bus Office posted to social media to let parents know buses could be delayed because of the secured status.

The statement read, “Due to an unforeseen non-school-related situation, Aynor Area buses may be a few minutes late this afternoon. If it is more than 10 minutes past your child(ren) bus drop-off time and you are concerned, please contact the Aynor Bus Office at (843) 488-7125.”

At this time, it isn’t confirmed how many other schools were affected by the alleged robbery.

WMBF News has reached out to Aynor Police Department for more information.

