Georgetown County hosts community meeting after string of violence

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Members of the Georgetown community along with the Sheriff’s Department, are voicing how they can work together to tackle the county’s recent series of violence.

Just this week, a deadly shooting left a 17-year-old dead on Alford Avenue.

In January, three other shootings occurred within the span of one week, all on the same street.

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver added his department has a total of five unsolved murders within the last year.

The community says something must be done or these tragedies will never stop.

“My community. That hasn’t been solved yet. And if we don’t do something about it, it’s going to happen again,” one resident said.

At Thursday’s hearing session, neighbors rose concerns about violence in their youth saying they aren’t being monitored as they should be.

Aside from violence, residents also rose concerns about illegal “hush clubs” causing disturbances throughout their neighborhoods.

Sheriff Weaver responded, saying those spots need a business license in order for him to shut them down.

Residents also spoke on constant drag racing issues along their roads and private roads.

They said they’d like to see speed bumps placed in those areas.

Sheriff Weaver also took the time to address some of his own concerns, saying he has not seen an increase in Georgetown deputies in 20 years. He says he’s constantly losing his staff to Horry County because of higher pay.

“Georgetown County Council needs to figure out where their priorities are. They should have been here tonight looking in this room and they would have heard what those priorities are. It’s not tennis coaches, it’s not people cutting grass making what deputies and sheriffs make. It is law enforcement boots on the ground,” Weaver said.

Weaver added his agency is working on hiring four new members into the narcotics unit and adding two new opioid investigators and encouraged his community to never hesitate to give his office a call.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.