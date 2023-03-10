Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Former Horry County deputy appeals for new trial following van drownings conviction

Stephen Flood
Stephen Flood(Source: SCDC)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A former Horry County deputy who was found guilty in the deaths of two mental health patients wants a new trial.

Stephen Flood’s attorneys filed an initial brief on Monday, outlining the reasons why he is appealing his conviction.

A jury found Flood guilty in May 2022 in the drownings of Wendy Newton and Nicolette Green.

Flood and another deputy were taking the two women to behavioral health centers in Darlington and Lancaster when the transport van all four were in was swept away by Hurricane Florence floodwaters. Flood and the other deputy managed to escape, but Green and Newton became trapped in the back of the van and died.

Nicolette Green (left) and Wendy Newton passed away in an HCSO van in September 2018.
Nicolette Green (left) and Wendy Newton passed away in an HCSO van in September 2018.(Source: Green and Newton families)

In the initial brief, Flood’s attorneys argue that the court erred in allowing the jury to see drone video and pictures of the flooding, which were taken an hour after Flood drove through the floodwaters back in September 2018.

Flood’s attorney argued the water level had rapidly increased over time.

“The video showed not only the road where the transport van became disabled but also the surrounding area inundated with flood water well after Appellant (Flood) made his decision to continue driving in far less water,” the appeal states.

The documents show the trial court erred in admitting the prejudicial video recording and pictures, stating that it misled the jury and it was not necessary to substantiate material facts.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The second argument in the appeal surrounds Flood’s 18-year prison sentence.

He was found guilty of two counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of reckless homicide.

But following the trial and sentencing, the involuntary manslaughter charges were dropped because it was determined that a person cannot be punished with two crimes for each death. Despite the charges being dropped, he was still sentenced to 18 years in prison.

The appeal states the trial court reversibly erred by choosing which homicide charge to impose and sentence Flood. It also shows that Flood was further prejudiced by the court’s decision to choose reckless homicide, which has a larger sentencing range compared to involuntary manslaughter.

Flood is requesting that the court reverse his convictions and sentence and allow him to have a new trial.

It’s not clear when the appeals court will make a ruling.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
‘Heavy hearts’: Mayor identifies Lake City natives killed in Mexico kidnapping
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Crash closes all lanes closed on Hwy 17 at Farrow Pkwy Crash involving motorcycle closes all...
Hwy 17 reopens after motorcycle crash with life-threatening injuries snarled morning traffic
This lot in Loris is where Olivia Anderson was supposed to have a dream home built.
‘I don’t have 55 cents to give away let alone $55,000′: Woman, lawsuit claims homebuyer’s contract wasn’t upheld
Bojangles Biscuits and Baskets
Bojangles giving away free sausage biscuits on Thursday

Latest News

Cameron Rhodes
Son of former Horry County police chief accused of leading officers on chase, arrested again
Raqib Rashid Burgess, David Isaac Gamble, Jr, Justice Shyheem Elijah McNeil
3 Florence County men face multiple attempted murder charges for November shooting
Credit: Marc Blazer
Student faces multiple charges after swatting Forestbrook Middle School
Buster Murdaugh, the son of Alex Murdaugh, listens as Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all...
Buster Murdaugh’s girlfriend files second report due to reporter ‘frightening her’