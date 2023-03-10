FIRST ALERT: Rainy day on tap, a second system arrives Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The first of two systems arrives this morning, bringing a wet morning commute and keeping the clouds around for most of the day.

TODAY

Light rain will begin to overspread the area during the morning commute. A few hours of steady, light to moderate rain will be likely from this morning through the early afternoon hours today. Look for clouds and rain to be the main story for the first half of today. The kids need the rain gear as they head off to school this morning.

Light to moderate rain begins this morning and will continue to fall through the middle of the day. (WMBF)

Rainfall will taper off quickly by the mid-late afternoon and a few peeks of sunshine will be possible before sunset today. Rainfall will taper off quickly by the mid to late afternoon and a few peaks of sunshine will even be possible before sunset. Highs today will reach the lower 60s today. When all is said and done with this first system, we will pick up on .25 to .50 inches of rain for most areas.

The earlier, the better the rain chances for today. (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

Don’t fret if you have Saturday plans because the clouds and rain from Friday’s rain-maker will be well out over the Atlantic by daybreak. We will start off the morning with clearing skies and a breezy and cool morning. If you plan on heading out to the North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade, temperatures will be in the lower 40s to start the morning.

No complaints for the forecast Saturday other than a breezy and cool day on tap. (WMBF)

That breezy wind will be present throughout the day as temperatures climb into the upper 50s for the Grand Strand. Further inland and you will see a few 60° readings become a little bit more likely under partly cloudy skies for Saturday.

The first half of the weekend is the pick of the weekend! (WMBF)

As we head into Sunday, we turn our attention to the next rain-maker for Sunday afternoon. Cloudy skies Sunday morning will give way to increasing rainfall by the afternoon with periods of steady rain possible by the evening. After another cool start to the day in the 40s, afternoon temperatures will once again struggle into the upper 50s to near 60 with cloudy skies and periods of rain.

A second system moves in Sunday afternoon and into the evening hours. This will bring rain through the overnight and into Monday morning. (WMBF)

The rain will continue off an on Sunday night into Monday morning before coming to an end. Rainfall from this second system will be more substantial with totals of around an inch likely. Both systems will bring some relief from the pollen!

