Deputies search for person of interest in Florence County attempted arson investigation

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community’s help in identifying a person of interest in an investigation.

Investigators said they want to talk to the person seen Monday on a home security video along Pamplico Highway.

They said it’s in connection to an attempted arson investigation.

The sheriff’s office did not provide details on the attempted arson case.

Anyone with information on the person’s identity or location is asked to contact investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 372.

