Crash closes all lanes on Hwy 17S at Farrow Pkwy

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - All lanes of Highway 17 South are closed at Farrow Parkway after a crash, South Carolina Department of Transportation reports.

According to SCDOT, the crash happened around 5:40 a.m., about half a mile south of Harrelson Blvd.

WMBF News is working to find out more information.

Please avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid possible delays.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

