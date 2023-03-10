Crash closes all lanes on Hwy 17S at Farrow Pkwy

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - All lanes of Highway 17 South are closed at Farrow Parkway after a crash, South Carolina Department of Transportation reports.

According to SCDOT, the crash happened around 5:40 a.m., about half a mile south of Harrelson Blvd.

Please avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid possible delays.

Crash closes all lanes closed on Hwy 17 at Farrow Pkwy (SCDOT)

