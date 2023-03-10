Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Carolina Panthers trade up for the top pick in this year’s NFL Draft

The Panthers are sending a plethora of picks, plus D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears.
Carolina Panthers trade up for the top pick in this year’s NFL Draft
By Luke Tucker
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers have reportedly traded for the number-one pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Panthers are sending the following picks to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the top pick:

  • 2023 first-round pick (No. 9 overall)
  • 2023 second-round pick (No. 61 overall)
  • 2024 first-round pick
  • 2025 second-round pick

Star wide receiver D.J. Moore is also headed to Chicago in the deal.

The Panthers had been rumored as a team looking to move up in the draft.

Carolina will now have an opportunity to secure what it hopes can be its long-term answer at quarterback after years of a revolving door at the position.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
‘Heavy hearts’: Mayor identifies Lake City natives killed in Mexico kidnapping
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Driver seriously hurt after motorcycle crash on Highway 17, officials say
This lot in Loris is where Olivia Anderson was supposed to have a dream home built.
‘I don’t have 55 cents to give away let alone $55,000′: Woman, lawsuit claims homebuyer’s contract wasn’t upheld
Bojangles Biscuits and Baskets
Bojangles giving away free sausage biscuits on Thursday

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Grand Strand bars gear up for Super Bowl LVII
Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks watches during the first half of an NFL football game...
Attorney of Steve Wilks ‘shocked and disturbed’ after Panthers hire Frank Reich
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs into the end zone on a touchdown carry during...
Prescott outshines Brady, Cowboys dominate Buccaneers 31-14
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) warms up in a shirt in support of Buffalo...
Damar Hamlin salutes Bengals’ Higgins in show of support