Carolina Panthers trade up for the top pick in this year’s NFL Draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers have reportedly traded for the number-one pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Panthers are sending the following picks to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the top pick:

2023 first-round pick (No. 9 overall)

2023 second-round pick (No. 61 overall)

2024 first-round pick

2025 second-round pick

Star wide receiver D.J. Moore is also headed to Chicago in the deal.

The Panthers had been rumored as a team looking to move up in the draft.

Carolina will now have an opportunity to secure what it hopes can be its long-term answer at quarterback after years of a revolving door at the position.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.