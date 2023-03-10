Carolina Panthers trade up for the top pick in this year’s NFL Draft
The Panthers are sending a plethora of picks, plus D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears.
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers have reportedly traded for the number-one pick in this year’s NFL Draft.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Panthers are sending the following picks to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the top pick:
- 2023 first-round pick (No. 9 overall)
- 2023 second-round pick (No. 61 overall)
- 2024 first-round pick
- 2025 second-round pick
Star wide receiver D.J. Moore is also headed to Chicago in the deal.
The Panthers had been rumored as a team looking to move up in the draft.
Carolina will now have an opportunity to secure what it hopes can be its long-term answer at quarterback after years of a revolving door at the position.
Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.