Man drives car into entrance of Wilmington International Airport terminal, injures TSA officer

By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is in custody after he drove a car through an entrance to the Wilmington International Airport terminal.

A spokesperson from TSA’s public affairs said that a TSA officer sustained minor injuries during the incident. The officer was taken to the hospital for medical attention and their current condition is unknown.

“The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office was engaged in a situation at the Wilmington International Airport this evening shortly after 7 PM. A vehicle had breached the fence line at the airport and drove onto the tarmac. The vehicle then retreated from the tarmac and the driver was engaged by deputies with New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle ultimately ended up inside the terminal after crashing through doors and windows. Deputies then detained the driver of the vehicle. He faces several state and federal charges. No one was injured during the altercation,” NHCSO wrote in a press release.

The driver’s identity has not been disclosed at this time. The incident is currently under investigation.

Passengers were held on planes at the airport, but now all arrivals and departures are back on schedule.

Wilmington International Airport has released the following statement:

”An automobile breached the airport. No one from the public was injured. New Hanover County Sherriff’s office responded swiftly, detained the individual, and is coordinating with partner agencies. The airport is open and had minimal impact to operations. ILM expects to be fully operational by the morning.”

WECT has a crew on the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

