3 hurt, traffic slowed after crash on Dick Pond Road

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were hurt after a crash in Horry County on Friday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened in the area of Dick Pond Road and Highway 17 Bypass.

Crews were called to the scene shortly after 5 p.m.

HCFR added that the three people injured were taken to a hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.

As of around 6 p.m., lanes of traffic are blocked and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

