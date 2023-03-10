3 Florence County men face multiple attempted murder charges for November shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The three suspects in the Nov. 12, 2022 drive-by shooting in Florence face multiple charges, including five counts each of attempted murder.

According to the Florence Police Department, just before 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 12, 2022, officers were called to a shooting in the 900 block of E Layton Street.

The report alleges that Raqib Rashid Burgess, 19, of Timmonsville, David Isaac Gamble, Jr, 18, of Florence, and Justice Shyheem Elijah McNeil, 19, of Timmonsville, drove by the location, shot into an occupied vehicle and dwelling and fled the scene.

The four victims in the car and the lone resident were not injured in the shooting.

Officers with the Florence Police Department, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, and the State Law Enforcement Division arrested Burgess in Timmonsville and Gamble on Hoffmeyer Road for outstanding warrants on Thursday.

Both are charged with five counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and conspiracy regarding a shooting.

Burgess and Gamble were taken to the Florence County Detention Center. They are both scheduled for a bond hearing at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

McNeil was arrested on Feb. 6 and charged with five counts of attempted murder and conspiracy. He was released on a $50,000 surety bond.

