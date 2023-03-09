Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Who was the man in the yellow suit at the Murdaugh trial?

Wendell Butterfield became a viral sensation known as the "man in the yellow suit" during the...
Wendell Butterfield became a viral sensation known as the "man in the yellow suit" during the trial of Alex Murdaugh.(Pool)
By Amanda Shaw and Grace Runkel
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Known as the “man in the yellow suit,” Wendell Butterfield became a viral sensation for his dapper outfits during the trial of Alex Murdaugh.

Butterfield gained an internet fanbase after he was spotted throughout the six-week trial, often wearing colorful jackets, shirts, and ties.

FOX Carolina’s Grace Runkel spoke to him while in Walterboro covering the case to find out more. He worked security at the Colleton County Courthouse during the high-profile trial, but he has previously served as a summary court judge and in various law enforcement roles. He told Runkel that he created the original security plan for the courthouse.

But despite his interesting career, Butterfield was most excited when he talked about his family - and how happy he is that visiting his granddaughter only takes a short walk.

Runkel told Butterfield that everyone following the trial wanted to know who he is.

“No one,” Butterfield joked. “A ghost of the courthouse.”

Butterfield’s daughter has shared her pride on Twitter after seeing messages about him from around the world:

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SurfWorks Development Plans
Developers move closer to picking construction start date for state-of-the-art Myrtle Beach surf park
The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
Families confirm names of Mexico kidnapping survivors; both back in U.S.
Mary Ann Elvington
Slain Horry County woman’s estate sues OnStar alleging refusal to give location during kidnapping
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
‘Heavy hearts’: Mayor identifies Lake City natives killed in Mexico kidnapping
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Report: Alex Murdaugh’s brother says ‘he knows more than he’s saying’

Latest News

.
WMBF News - Red Cross Blood Drive: Wife’s illness prompted volunteer to donate every chance he gets
People comfort each other after a vigil for a group of Americans recently kidnapped in Mexico,...
Friend warned police Americans feared missing in Mexico
Crews extinguish fire at historic school building in Conway
Conway City Council postpones meeting to consider demolishing historic school after fire
A search for the term "hot kids" on Pinterest surfaced algorithmically curated images of...
Men on Pinterest are creating sex-themed image boards of little girls. The platform makes it easy.