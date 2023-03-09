TSA offers tips for seamless Spring Break travel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As travelers prepare for Spring Break the Transportation Security Administration wants to provide tips and tricks to ensure getting from point A to B is a breeze.

TSA Regional spokesperson Mark Howell said the Myrtle Beach International Airport will see 4,000 travelers daily during the Spring Break period.

With thousands of travelers making their way through the airport, Howell shared tips for making the security process as seamless as possible, including double-checking what travelers pack in their carry-on bags.

“Probably the most common prohibited items we see during your spring break periods are your sunscreens that are over 3.4 ounces and alcohol,” said Mark Howell Regional TSA Spokesperson. “We see alcohol that people are traveling with as well.”

Howell said the airport sees 50-100 lbs of prohibited items in luggage every month, and bringing these items can slow the security process down significantly.

“The more prohibited items we find, the more that wait times grow,” said Howell. “Every time we have to go through the options of getting rid of that item with the passenger, It’s going to make the lines grow a little bit longer.”

For first-time flyers or those curious about what is or isn’t allowed in your carry-on, visit the “Can I Bring My” tool on the MyTSA app.

