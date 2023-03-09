This Is Carolina: Racers challenge their skills, vehicle at Sandblast Rally

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Racing for the love it and for the bragging rights.

The annual Sandblast Rally in Chesterfield County is a car and motorcycle run that takes place in the Sandhills State Forest and H. Cooper Black Recreation facility.

“You don’t know what you’re going to get because you don’t know what Mother Nature will dish out before you get there,” racer Rob Bailey said.

“When you’re racing down the track at full speed, trees flying by on either side, cars sliding in the sand. It’s a little crazy,” racer Billy Girtain explained.

The rally runs in early March every year.

It challenges racers to see who can finish the race in the best condition with the fastest time.

