Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

McMaster nominates new head of Dept. of Employment & Workforce

Gov. Henry McMaster nominated William H. Floyd to be the next executive director of the South...
Gov. Henry McMaster nominated William H. Floyd to be the next executive director of the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.(SC Government)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has named the person he wants to lead the state agency dedicated to getting South Carolina workers employed.

McMaster nominated William H. Floyd to be the next executive director of the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.

“With tens of thousands of jobs created in just the last few years, it is paramount we have a leader at DEW who can help strengthen our workforce and fill these jobs,” McMaster said. “With his experience as chief of staff and 35-year career as a certified labor and employment specialist, William Floyd is the right person to lead the agency forward and build upon the strong foundation already in place at DEW.”

Floyd, 60, has served as the agency’s chief of staff and has served as its acting executive director since March 1 following the retirement of Dan Ellzey.

“Great things are happening in South Carolina, and I am privileged to be part of this growth and activity as the acting executive director,” Floyd said. “I have spent my career as a lawyer learning the workforce needs and challenges of employers and employees. I am excited about approaching these challenges through full-time public service. As acting executive director, I hope to continue the momentum of this great workforce agency and work to help coordinate an efficient and effective workforce development system on behalf of jobseekers, employers and the state.”

Prior to joining DEW, Floyd practiced law for 35 years as a certified labor and employment law specialist and has been listed in the Best Lawyers in America since 2008. He has served on the S.C. Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors as well as the Chamber’s Human Resource and Manufacturing Committees. He also served on the S.C. Bar Employment and Labor Law Section and Military Law Section.

Floyd and his wife, Ellen, are residents of Lexington have three adult children.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SurfWorks Development Plans
Developers move closer to picking construction start date for state-of-the-art Myrtle Beach surf park
The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
Families confirm names of Mexico kidnapping survivors; both back in U.S.
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
‘Heavy hearts’: Mayor identifies Lake City natives killed in Mexico kidnapping
Mary Ann Elvington
Slain Horry County woman’s estate sues OnStar alleging refusal to give location during kidnapping
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Report: Alex Murdaugh’s brother says ‘he knows more than he’s saying’

Latest News

.
WMBF News - Red Cross Blood Drive: Wife’s illness prompted volunteer to donate every chance he gets
Credit: Marc Blazer
Charges expected after fake threat at Forestbrook Middle School
Building materials supplier company expands to Florence County, will create 80 new jobs
People comfort each other after a vigil for a group of Americans recently kidnapped in Mexico,...
Friend warned police Americans feared missing in Mexico