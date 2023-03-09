Submit a Tip
HCFR: 2 injured, traffic blocked after crash in Forestbrook community near River Oaks Drive

River Oaks Drive crash
River Oaks Drive crash(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a crash in the Forestbrook area on Wednesday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of River Oaks Drive and Waccamaw Boulevard at around 7:01 p.m.

The two people hurt were taken to the hospital. No additional word was provided on their condition.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

