FIRST ALERT: First of two rounds of rain arrives Friday.

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:49 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two rounds of rain move through the area over the next three days offering up some much needed pollen relief. Cooler temperatures will also continue through the weekend.

TONIGHT

Clear skies this evening will quickly turn mostly cloudy after midnight as a storm system approaches the Carolinas. Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 40s inland and the lower to middle 50s at the beach.

Rain overspreads the region early Friday.
(WMBF)

FRIDAY

Light rain will begin to overspread the area during the morning hours on Friday. A few hours of steady, light to moderate rain will be likely from mid morning through just after lunchtime. Rainfall will taper off quickly by the mid to late afternoon and a few peaks of sunshine will even be possibly before sunset. Temperatures on Friday will reach the upper 50s inland and lower 60s along the beaches. Rainfall totals on Friday will reach .25 to .50 inches.

Showers end Friday afternoon.
(WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

Friday’s rain-maker will be well out to sea by daybreak on Saturday leaving clearing skies and breezy, cooler weather behind. Temperatures Saturday morning will start off in the middle to upper 40s. A gusty north wind will keep afternoon temperatures cool - in the upper 50s.

Clouds wills start to thicken late in the day and continue into Saturday night.

Rain is likely on Friday and again on Sunday with a break in between.
(WMBF)

Sunday will bring the next rain-maker into the region by the mid to late afternoon. Cloudy skies in the morning will give way to increasing rainfall by the afternoon with periods of steady rain possible by the evening. After another cool start to the day in the 40s, afternoon temperatures will once again struggle into the upper 50s to near 60 with cloudy skies and periods of rain.

The rain will continue off an on Sunday night into Monday morning before coming to an end. Rainfall from this second system will be more substantial with totals of around an inch likely.

.25 to .50 inches of rain is likely Friday with an additional inch by Sunday and Sunday night.
(WMBF)

