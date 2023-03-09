FIRST ALERT: Cool temperatures stick around, rain returns Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - That jacket will be a common item needed for the next two weeks with morning temperatures ranging from the 30s to 40s for most mornings.

TODAY

A cool morning and even some patchy frost inland is how we will begin today. Sunshine continues today and our temperatures remain on the cool side. Honestly, for this time of year, today will feel pretty normal. It’s just cooler in comparison to where we were.

Highs will climb into the low-mid 60s today under mostly sunny skies. (WMBF)

We will start the day with the upper 30s to lower 40s and climb into the lower 60s on the beaches today. You go inland and you will find the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies today. A few clouds will slowly work in this evening ahead of our next rain chance Friday.

RAIN CHANCES RETURN

The newest data continues to show scattered showers by sunrise Friday, continuing off and on through the early afternoon hours. With clouds and rain, temperatures will climb into the lower 60s for highs on Friday.

Plenty of rain moves in for Friday with more clouds and our first of two systems for the end of the week. (WMBF)

As we head into Friday evening, the rain and clouds will clear out for any plans. Rainfall totals for Friday alone will be from 0.25-0.50″. Any rain to help with the pollen is a welcomed sight here.

Highs will be in the lower 60s as the rain falls on Friday. (WMBF)

WEEKEND CHANGES

If you have plans for the weekend, you’re in luck with Saturday! Sunny skies will return briefly and provide a nice forecast for those weekend plans. If you plan on heading up to North Myrtle Beach for the St. Patrick’s Day Festival & Parade, expect a cool start with temperatures in the lower 40s. Eventually, highs for both the beaches and inland areas will climb into the upper 50s with a few isolated 60° readings.

Highs will be cooler for Saturday but sunshine sticks around for any weekend plans early. Eventually rain returns Sunday afternoon. (WMBF)

As we head into Sunday, the clouds will quickly increase Sunday morning ahead of our next storm system. This will usher in more scattered downpours Sunday afternoon, turning heavy at times into Monday morning. Rain will come to an end by the middle of the day on Monday. The clouds quickly increase Sunday morning ahead of our next storm system. This will usher in scattered downpours Sunday afternoon, turning heavy at times overnight Sunday, into Monday morning. When you take both Friday’s rain and Sunday night’s rain, totals should be around an 1-1.5″ in most spots. This will be some beneficial rain for the area.

Our second system brings rainfall by late Sunday afternoon. (WMBF)

